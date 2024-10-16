Ranbir Kapoor dazzles the internet with new look; fans ask, ‘Dhoom 4’ or ‘Animal Park’

Even without being on social media, Ranbir Kapoor has taken over Instagram like no other. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared photos of Ranbir’s new haircut on social media and fans can’t have enough of it. The snaps have sparked widespread excitement as fans wonder whether the look is for ‘Dhoom 4’ or ‘Animal Park.’

On Tuesday, Aalim took to Instagram to share pictures of Ranbir flaunting his new look. In the accompanying caption, he wrote, “Hotness Alert!!!” In the pictures, the ‘Bramhastra’ star is seen looking dapper in an all-black look. Ranbir is sporting black shades, a jet-black shirt, and a new hairstyle. Raising the temperatures, the actor has sent fans into a frenzy.

Catch the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)



Reacting to the photos, one fan wrote, “The Dhoom Man is here,” while another penned, ‘Dhoom 4.’ Meanwhile, several fans speculate the look to be for the sequel film, ‘Animal Park.’ A user commented, “Preparation for Animal Park” while another wrote, “Stunning look.” Meanwhile, another person penned, “Handsomeness on another level.”

Meanwhile, reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor is in talks to star in one of the biggest franchises of Bollywood with ‘Dhoom 4.’ As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor will lead the fourth instalment of the chase film series. Notably, it will mark Ranbir’s 25th film as an actor. The reboot project is currently in development by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. A source close to the matter revealed the news to the publication. “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

Moreover, the report added that the ‘Dhoom’ franchise’s cop Abhishek Bachchan and his sidekick, Uday Chopra will return for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s last was the blockbuster ‘Animal.’ His next is Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’ He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War,’ which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Moreover, the sequel to ‘Animal,’ titled ‘Animal Park,’ is also under development.