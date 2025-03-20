Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to lock horns in ‘Love and War’: Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, ‘Love and War’ featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most highly awaited films. Given the enigmatic and captivating screen presence of the stars and Bhansali’s signature style of storytelling, the film has been making headlines ever since the makers teased it. Set to hit theatres on Eid 2026, the film will reunite Ranbir and Vicky after ‘Sanju.’ As per reports, the slated title will feature a high-stakes face-off between the ‘Animal’ and ‘Chhavaa’ stars.

The film, juxtaposing the quest for love against the backdrop of war, will present Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal at loggerheads. News18 quoted a source close to the production, spilling the details about the showdown. “The film revolves around two strong-headed men played by Ranbir and Vicky, who engage in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character. SLB has already shot some intense confrontation sequences between RK and Vicky and is thrilled with the results. Both actors bring exceptional screen presence and have delivered electrifying performances.”

Moreover, the film is the second collaboration of Ranbir and Alia with Bhansali, separately. While Ranbir debuted with Bhansali’s ‘Saawariya,’ Alia led his blockbuster, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ On the other hand, ‘Love and War’ is going to be Vicky’s first stint with the filmmaker. Talking about the epic collaboration, the source said, “Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky have completely surrendered themselves to SLB’s vision. The shoot is progressing smoothly, and the film is well on track for its March 2026 release.”

Spilling details about Ranbir and Vicky’s polar opposite characters, the source said, “It’s a challenging arc that is translating powerfully on camera. On the other hand, Vicky’s character is more subdued but firm in his beliefs. It’s a classic clash of fire and ice, where both actors are delivering larger-than-life performances.”

In the film, both the actors will play officers of the Indian Armed Forces. The title is going to hit theatres on March 20, 2026. Additionally, previous reports stated that SRK’s ‘King’ is also eyeing the same release date.