Kartik Aaryan shuffles to Diljit, Pitbull, and Neeraj’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ track

The anticipated title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is finally OUT! Bringing together the global music sensations- rapper Pitbull and Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh for Neeraj Shridhar’s ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram.’ Fusing Neeraj’s original chartbuster title track for the franchise with Pitbull’s peppy rap and Diljit’s upbeat lyrics, the track is a pastiche blend of music. With Kartik Aaryan displaying his suave moves as he shuffles effortlessly and moonwalks on stairs, the track is a fresh rehash.

Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam have composed the latest title track of the franchise. Notably, Pritam composed the original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ soundtrack. Meanwhile, Sameer has penned the lyrics. The latest track reminds viewers of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ title track where Kartik Aaryan dons an all-black ensemble. Wearing a similar dapper fit, he takes over the video as he puts his nimble feet to work. As he effortlessly glides to the tunes, part of the song is also shot in an underground parking lot. Dancers hold up flashlights as Aaryan flaunts his moves.

With the chorus of Neeraj’s original track retained, Pitbull asks people of New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Kolkata to raise their hands in their air. Moreover, the track has a generous does of Diljit’s signature groovy and foot-tapping lyrics. The track is Pitbull’s second collab with an Indian artist after Guru Randhawa’s 2019 ‘Slowly Slowly.’ Meanwhile, Diljit is on a spree to deliver hit title tracks, his latest hit being ‘Crew’s ‘Naina.’

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Producer Bhushan Kumar also talked about getting Pitbull and Diljit on board. “We’re beyond excited to present this special musical collaboration for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bringing together Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar is something that’s never been done before in Indian cinema. With Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi crafting the beats, we’re pushing the boundaries of what Bollywood music can achieve. And to top it off, the track features everyone’s favourite Kartik Aaryan at his charming best, showcasing slick gliding dance moves that are sure to get everyone on their feet. This collaboration is a milestone moment, and we can’t wait for the fans worldwide to experience it.”

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s accidental slip: Kiara Advani may return for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Backed by T-series with Anees Bazmee at the helm, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ releases on November 1. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba as faces off with two Manjulikas- Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri plays his love interest and Vijay Raaz plays a key role. Moreover, Rajpal Yadav returns as Rooh Baba’s sidekick.