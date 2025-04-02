Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor weighs in on the ‘Bollywood is finished’ debate

Lately, Bollywood films have lost their lustre and most of the titles are struggling at the box office. Several stakeholders of the industry have expressed disappointment over the escalating cost of filmmaking banking on star power. Now, Anil Kapoor’s son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has also weighed in on the issue. He called out the industry’s obsession with commercial and formulaic films hinged on star power and glossy narratives. He believes it is essential to divert attention to storytelling and cut the big-budget fluff.

The conversation stirred after an X user commented on the present state of Bollywood. The user wrote, “Bollywood is finished. Salman don’t wanna act. Aamir doesn’t have any film to act. Akshay has dozen of films but of what use. SRK does a film in 2yrs. Ajay could do big but he’s playing it safe. Ranbir Kapoor is the lone warrior from here, looks like.”

Responding to this, Harsh Varrdhan wrote, “Bollywood isn’t and shouldn’t be only about stars that have been there and done that and formulaic films. It’s time for producers and financiers to gamble on low-cost high-concept films for cinemas without the usual tropes. Prioritise never before seen story-telling and keep the upfront costs low and the audience will come. Make 8-15 cr films with minimum P and A and back the makers. We made that for 20 cr it looks visually better then many films that cost 2-3 times that…why? Because every cent went into the making of the film and not unnecessary costs.” He also criticised the quality of the content the industry is churning. “It’s 2025 and the films that get green-lit are films that belong in the 1980s and not even the good ones.”

The conversation paved the way for a discussion between the actor and users. Another user noted that Kapoor has potential but he is not utilising it. To this, Kapoor replied, “Dude with all due respect you have no idea how difficult it is to do anything that’s offbeat or not conventional in this business. It can take years and years to make one Bhavesh or Thar. Films like Ray and Ak are so rare too. I have been working tirelessly since the day that released to make my next and I’ve also taken the responsibility to produce co-create and act not just wait.”

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the son of veteran star Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. He made his debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Mirzya.’ The title failed at the box office. He also starred in Raj Singh Chaudhary’s ‘Thar’ and Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’ Moving ahead, he is going to portray Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra in the awaited biopic.