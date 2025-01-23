‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ releases tomorrow in 4K!

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ is all ready to hit theaters tomorrow, January 24, 2025, bringing the iconic Indian epic to life like never before.

This Indo-Japanese anime film, directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, has garnered immense anticipation thanks to its stunning visuals and faithful adaptation of the timeless tale of Lord Ram.

Fans across India are eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the grandeur and depth of ‘Ramayana’ in a new cinematic format.

For those who’ve been waiting for this moment, advance ticket sales are now live. It offers the opportunity to secure a seat at the first screening of this breathtaking film. The movie will be available in four languages—Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu—making it accessible to a wide range of audiences.

And the best part? It’s being released in 4K for the first time in theaters!

The announcement came out on a social media post from Geek Pictures India and Excel Entertainment. They are distributing the film across the country.

“The wait is over! ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ comes to cinemas tomorrow! ✨Book your tickets now. And watch this timeless anime in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, for the first time in 4K!” they wrote.

In addition to its theatrical release, the film showcased at a special screening for over 200 school children during the recent Maha Kumbh Mela.

This event aimed to introduce younger audiences to the cultural and spiritual richness of ‘Ramayana’. It also offered them a chance to experience the vibrant animation that brings the ancient story to life.