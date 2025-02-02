Ramayana film recognized in Indian Parliament with special screening

“Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama,” the iconic animated film, has reached an important milestone by receiving official recognition in the Indian Parliament.

This acknowledgment comes as part of a larger celebration of the movie’s cultural and artistic impact, particularly the strong bond between India and Japan.

In honor of this achievement, a special screening will take place on February 15th at the Parliament of India. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will grace the event.

The screening aims to foster a deeper understanding of the Ramayana’s timeless values, resonating with Indian traditions and spirituality, and to inspire future generations with the ancient epic’s lessons.

The initiative went forwards with a special mention of the film by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his “Mann Ki Baat” address. The screening will host Parliament members and other special invitees from the cultural sectors, celebrating the collaborative efforts behind the film’s creation.

Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He stated, “We are deeply honored by this gesture from the Parliament of India. It is a privilege to see our work receiving celebration at such a prestigious level. This screening is not just about showcasing a film, but about celebrating our rich heritage and the timeless story of the Ramayana, which continues to inspire us.”

The animated film, directed by Koichi Sasaki, Ram Mohan, and Yugo Sako, was first released in 1993 and later featured at the 24th International Film Festival of India. Though initially aired on television, it has maintained its cultural relevance through its updated Hindi voice cast, with Yudhvir Dahiya voicing Rama, Sonal Kaushal as Sita, Uplaksh Kochhar as Lakshmana, and Rajesh Jolly as Ravana.

The original Hindi dub included renowned voices such as Arun Govil as Rama and Amrish Puri as Ravana.