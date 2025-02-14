‘Ramayana’ actor Ravi Dubey calls co-star Ranbir Kapoor an ‘elder brother’

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus, ‘Ramayana’ is one of the most anticipated releases of the coming years. The drama will star Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey among others. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ravi opened up about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor and said that he is like an elder brother to him.

Ravi Dubey said, “Ranbir is incredibly kind, one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He is very warm and welcoming. We were just discussing humility earlier. When someone attains massive success, especially sudden success, they become widely admired and loved. With that comes immense credibility for their performances, along with the freedom to carry themselves in a certain way—something many actors embrace.”

Advertisement

He added, “But Ranbir Bhai is different. His humility, kindness towards everyone, quiet nature, dedication to his craft, and meticulous preparation behind the scenes are truly incredible. For me, he is like an elder brother, and I deeply respect and admire him as one.”

Advertisement

During his previous conversation with Connect Cine, Ravi Dubey revealed his association with the anticipated project. “I am playing Lakshman in the film. I finally have the permission from the makers to reveal this.” He added, “I didn’t talk about it all this while because I didn’t want to give irresponsible statements and spoil Namit (Malhotra) and Nitesh sir’s plans to reveal the cast.” Moreover, the actor also opened up about his admiration for ‘Rockstar’ actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ravi believes that Ranbir is the “only commercially viable artist of this generation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)



Meanwhile, at the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir also opened up about playing lord Ram in the film. “I am currently working on Ramayana, which is the greatest story around. My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, somebody who is so passionately making this book, has got the best of all the artists, all the creative people, and the crew. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.”

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali ropes in Sharvari opposite Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh: Report