Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi in biographical web series.

A new biographical series based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi is in the works.

The multi-season series which has been adapted from historian Ramachandra Guha’s two books — ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World’ — has cast ‘Scam 1992’ star Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. Pratik incidentally, shares his last name with the father of the nation.

Sharing his excitement about the announcement, Pratik Gandhi said, “I deeply believe in the Gandhian philosophy and its values that echo simplicity in its purest forms. Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life.”

He further mentioned, “Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honor to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader, on screen. I believe it’s a huge responsibility to essay this role with dignity, grace, and conviction and I can’t wait to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause.”

Mahatma Gandhi taught the world that a revolution, resistance, and reclamation of freedom don’t always need to be violent, they can be achieved through truth, love, non-violence, and iron-willed determination.

From his earliest days to his actions in South Africa to the great struggle in India, the series will tell the lesser-known stories of his life which played an important role in shaping young Gandhi into a Mahatma. It will also tell the stories of all his compatriots and contemporaries of the freedom movement, incredible personalities who, along with him, played an integral part in the shaping of what became free and modern India.

Ramachandra Guha is confident that the series will do complete justice to his books. “Along the way, he made many friends and not a few enemies too. I am delighted that my books on Gandhi are now being adapted for this ambitious and exciting series. I am confident that it will bring the complex contours of Gandhi’s life and the moral essence of his teachings to viewers across the globe,” Guhar said in a statement.

Applause Entertainment, which is a part of the Aditya Birla Group, has acquired the rights to Guha’s books and the series will be produced at global standards for a worldwide audience and shot extensively across several Indian and International locations.

Sameer Nair, the CEO, of Applause Entertainment, said, “Ramachandra Guha is a historian and storyteller par excellence, and we are honored to adapt his classic books — Gandhi before India, and Gandhi – The Years That Changed the World — to screen. We couldn’t think of anyone better than the incredibly talented Pratik Gandhi to bring alive the Mahatma, and his philosophies of peace and love that shook the world.”

“We believe that only a richly layered, multi-season drama series will do real justice to Gandhi and to all the great personalities that embed the proud and illustrious history of India’s Freedom Struggle. This is a story of the birthing of modern India for a global audience,” he concluded.