Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s debut film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ wins hearts

Shirsha Guha Thakurta, in her directorial debut with “Do Aur Do Pyaar,” has captivated audiences with a tale of love and relationships, starring powerhouse performers Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, alongside Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film delves into the complexities of modern relationships with its blend of emotions and humor.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Shirsha expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with such esteemed actors. Despite being her first film, she felt fully supported by the experienced cast throughout the process. The casting process itself was a meticulous journey, starting with Vidya Balan’s agreement to sign on after a year-long collaboration with the writers to adapt the script from the American film “The Lovers.”

Pratik Gandhi’s involvement came next, as he embraced the idea of venturing into the rom-com genre alongside Vidya. Their chemistry was tested over tea, leading to his enthusiastic participation in the project. Pratik himself shared his admiration for Vidya Balan, praising her authenticity and joyous personality both on and off the set, marking it as a significant learning experience for him.

The addition of Ileana D’Cruz to the cast brought further depth to the narrative, with her enthusiasm for her character shining through. Even Sendhil Ramamurthy’s role underwent transformation to accommodate his language skills, turning his character into an NRI to align with his proficiency in English.

Despite her background primarily in ad filmmaking, Shirsha Guha remains open to future projects but emphasizes the importance of ensuring each endeavor is worth the investment of time and effort. “Do Aur Do Pyaar,” presented by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, hit screens on April 19, offering audiences a heartfelt exploration of love and human connections.