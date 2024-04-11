New poster of ‘Phule’ film unveiled on Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary

Celebrating the 197th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, the team behind the upcoming film ‘Phule’ has unveiled a captivating new poster. This poster features lead actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in the roles of the legendary couple, Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. Their gaze towards the horizon symbolizes the dawn of a new era, echoing the educational revolution ignited by the Phules.

Director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, a National Award winner, shares his vision for the film. He aims to shed light on the persistent social issues that the Phules battled against, such as caste and gender discrimination. Mahadevan hopes to reignite conversations around these pressing matters that still haunt society today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to education and women empowerment. PM Modi, through his social media account, reiterated the government’s commitment to realizing Phule’s vision of empowering the underprivileged.

“Today, we pay homage to the great Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti. A visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to fighting injustice and promoting equality, his thoughts give strength to millions. His relentless efforts in the field of education and women empowerment have left an indelible mark on society. Today is an occasion to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision to empower the poor and marginalized,” PM Modi expressed.

The unveiling of the new poster not only commemorates the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule but also serves as a reminder of his enduring legacy. Through art and cinema, the Phules’ inspiring journey continues to inspire generations, urging us to confront societal injustices and strive for a more equitable world.