Lucky Ali’s ‘Tu hai kahaan’ ignites love in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

Love is in the air as Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi bring a breath of fresh air with the release of the romantic track “Tu Hai Kahaan” from their upcoming movie “Do Aur Do Pyaar”.

Vidya took to Instagram to share the delightful news with fans, describing the song as a magical collaboration between Lucky Ali and The Local Train. The video, now available for all to enjoy, encapsulates the pure essence of love, stirring up emotions of longing and affection in its listeners.

After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screen, Lucky Ali makes a stunning comeback with his mesmerizing rendition of “Tu Hai Kahaan”. Known for his timeless voice that once enchanted audiences with classics like “Safarnama” from “Tamasha”, Lucky Ali’s return is nothing short of a musical treat, evoking nostalgia and warming hearts.

Excited about his involvement in the project, Lucky Ali expressed his joy in collaborating with the young composers, hoping that his fans would enjoy the song as much as he did recording it. Meanwhile, The Local Train shared their enthusiasm for contributing to the film’s soundtrack, aiming to capture a bittersweet sense of nostalgia reminiscent of cherished memories.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, “Do Aur Do Pyaar” also features Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The recently dropped teaser provides a glimpse into the dynamics of modern-day relationships, blending romance, humor, and relatable storytelling.

In the teaser, Vidya and Pratik, portraying a married couple, share endearing moments while navigating the quirks of married life. Meanwhile, Ileana and Sendhil’s characters embark on their own journey to reignite the spark in their relationship, weaving a tale of love, laughter, and rediscovery.

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, “Do Aur Do Pyaar” promises to be a heartwarming cinematic experience. Save the date as the movie hits the screens on April 19th, inviting audiences to embark on a journey of love, laughter, and everything in between.