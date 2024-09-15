‘Paani’ teaser: Priyanka Chopra unveils tribute to water conservation

On Saturday, the highly anticipated teaser for the Marathi film ‘Paani’ officially released, sparking excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Directed by Addinath M Kothare, who also stars as Hanumant Kendre, the film features a stellar cast, including Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, and Kishore Kadam, among others.

‘Paani’ draws inspiration from the true story of Hanumant Kendre, a visionary who dedicated his life to transforming water conservation practices in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region.

The film aims to shed light on this pressing issue, making it particularly relevant in today’s climate of environmental awareness. Scheduled for a theatrical release on October 18, ‘Paani’ is already generating buzz for its important themes and compelling narrative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addinath M Kothare (@adinathkothare)

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, the founder of Purple Pebble Pictures, took the lead in launching the ‘Paani’ teaser in grand fashion at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

In a note shared by her team, she expressed her enthusiasm. “Through Purple Pebble Pictures, we aim to tell stories that resonate with audiences and highlight urgent concerns. ‘Paani’ is a testament to our mission. This film is not just special; it’s incredibly relevant for the times we live in. I am thrilled to share it with everyone!”

Neha Barjatya from Rajshri Entertainment echoed Priyanka’s sentiments, highlighting the discerning nature of Marathi audiences who appreciate quality cinema.

She said, “We have been looking for the right opportunity to enter the Marathi film industry. And, ‘Paani’ offers a beautiful subject to explore,” she said. “Collaborating with esteemed production houses like Purple Pebble Pictures and Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd has been a wonderful experience. This is our honor to launch our teaser with Bappa’s blessings, and the response from viewers has been overwhelming. We hope this love continues as we approach the film’s release.”