‘Devmanus’ trailer: Luv Films’ Marathi debut promises intensity and intrigue

Get ready, Marathi cinema lovers—Luv Films has officially entered the scene, and they’re not holding back! The trailer for ‘Devmanus’, their much-awaited first Marathi-language film, has just dropped, and it’s already generating serious buzz.

Helmed by director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, ‘Devmanus’ brings together an all-star cast: Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and Siddharth Bodke in pivotal roles. And if the trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for a nail-biting ride packed with emotion, suspense, and raw intensity.

The ‘Devmanus’ trailer launch wasn’t just another press event—it was a full-blown celebration. Held in Mumbai, the launch brought together the film’s entire powerhouse team.

From Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane to Subodh Bhave, Siddharth Bodke, writer Neha Shitole, and producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg—everyone turned up to mark this exciting milestone.

As the lights dimmed and the trailer played, it was clear: ‘Devmanus’ isn’t your typical thriller. It hints at a layered narrative where every character has secrets, and nothing is quite as it seems.

For director Tejas Deoskar, ‘Devmanus’ is more than just a film—it’s a personal journey. “This film holds a special place in my heart,” he said, clearly moved during the event. “It blends emotions, drama, and suspense in a way that mirrors life itself. Working with such a brilliant cast and crew has been an unforgettable experience. I’m thankful to Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg for trusting me with their first Marathi project.”

Producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg are best known for delivering Bollywood blockbusters, but with ‘Devmanus’, they’re taking a bold leap into regional cinema—and they’re doing it with full commitment.

“’Devmanus’ is our tribute to Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage,” shared Luv Ranjan. “From the music to the storytelling, we wanted to create something that’s rooted in tradition yet thrillingly modern. It’s not just our debut in Marathi cinema; it’s our way of showing deep respect for it.”

Ankur Garg echoed the sentiment: “This film is a big moment for us. With Tejas at the helm and an incredible cast, we knew this story had to be told. We’re beyond excited for audiences to experience it in theatres on April 25th.”