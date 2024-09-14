Soham Shah sues Netflix for COPYING his film ‘Luck’ and making it into ‘Squid Game’

The survival K-drama ‘Squid Game’ is one of Netflix’s most successful series and is its most-viewed drama in 94 regions. As the blockbuster series gears up for its second season, Soham Shah has accused Netflix of copying it. As per a TMZ report, in a lawsuit filed by Soham in New York’s federal court on Friday, he dubbed ‘Squid Game’ a “blatant rip-off” of his movie ‘Luck.’ Following the allegation, Netflix has denied the claims.

Accusing the streaming platform of copyright infringement, he revealed his rationality behind the claims. As per the report, the filmmaker submitted, “The main plot, characters, themes, mood, setting and sequence of events of Squid Game are strikingly similar to that of Luck, defying any likelihood that such similarities could be coincidence.” As per Soham, the plotline of his film ‘Luck’ was developed in 2006, and the film released in 2009. Basis this, the lawsuit states that the K-drama ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk penned the Netflix series in the same year ‘Luck’ released. This remark has further heightened the speculations about the series’ originality.

In his suit, filmmaker Soham Shah is seeking undisclosed damages and an injunction on Netflix for marketing and promoting the survival series. Replying to the claims, Netflix states, “This claim has no merit. Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong Hyuk and we intend to defend this matter vigorously.”

Soham Shah’s ‘Luck’ narrates the story of a group of desperate individuals who play a deadly set of games to win a jackpot. As each player dies, the stakes and the prize money increase. The film starred Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shruti Haasan, and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Similarly, Netflix’s survival show ‘Squid Game’ centres on a life-altering game that forces citizens to gamble with their lives. The game features 456 players who are all in deep financial trouble. They either have to win the game or face death, as each player dies, the prize money increases. Season 1 of the hit show garnered several accolades, including 3 Golden Globe Awards. It also won 14 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Meanwhile, recently, Netflix announced the return of ‘Squid Game’ with a second season. The official synopsis of season 2 reveals that three years after winning ‘Squid Game’, Player No. 456 remains determined to find those behind the game. He seeks them to put an end to their vicious scheme. Using the substantial fortune he earned, he will fund his search. However, when his efforts finally yield results, the quest to take down the organization proves to be even deadlier than he imagined. “To end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Meanwhile, with the lawsuit, fans eagerly await to find out the future of ‘Squid Game’.