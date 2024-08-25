Stree 2 OTT release: When and where to watch?

The much-anticipated sequel ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ is creating quite a stir among fans of Bollywood’s unique horror-comedy genre. After its theatrical release on August 15, 2024, which coincided with Independence Day celebrations, many movie lovers are now eagerly waiting for OTT release of Stree 2.

Good news for those who prefer watching films from the comfort of their homes: Amazon Prime Video has reportedly secured the streaming rights for ‘Stree 2’. While the exact release date on the platform has no confirmation yet, reports suggest that it will be available for streaming approximately two months after its theatrical release. This means viewers can expect to catch ‘Stree 2’ on Amazon Prime Video around late September or early October 2024.

The film continues the thrilling mix of suspense, horror, and comedy that made its predecessor a hit. Directed once again by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ features the dynamic duo of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, reprising their roles from the original 2018 film. The first installment, simply titled ‘Stree’, combined eerie elements with humorous undertones, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling. For those interested in revisiting the original film before diving into the sequel, ‘Stree’ is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Stree 2’ is the fifth film in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which also includes ‘Roohi’, ‘Bhediya’, and ‘Munjya’. This growing franchise is popular for blending traditional horror with a comedic twist, creating a refreshing take on the genre.

As the release date for the OTT version of ‘Stree 2’ approaches, fans can look forward to enjoying the film’s blend of suspense and humor from the convenience of their own homes. Keep an eye on our updates for the official release announcement, and get ready for another thrilling ride with ‘Stree 2’.