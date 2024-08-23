Amar Kaushik: “Stree is surrounded by men, but it’s her story”

Shraddha Kapoor has taken the box office by storm with her latest film, ‘Stree 2’. The sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’ has not only captivated audiences but also shattered records, making Kapoor the first female lead to achieve such a massive opening for a female-led film. With ‘Stree 2’, Kapoor has become a household name, further solidifying her status as one of India’s most beloved actresses. Amid the buzz around Shraddha Kapoor’s performance, director Amar Kaushik shared his perspective on the film’s deeper narrative.

The film, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is a horror-comedy that has resonated with audiences across the nation. In just eight days, ‘Stree 2’ has grossed an astounding ₹428 crore worldwide, including ₹363 crore from India alone. The film’s overseas collections have also been impressive, contributing ₹64.5 crore to the total. As the numbers continue to climb, the film is on track to surpass the ₹500 crore mark globally.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

In a recent interview, Amar Kaushik emphasized that while ‘Stree 2′ is a story set in a male-dominated society, it is ultimately about the woman at its center. “’Stree’ is surrounded by men, but it is her story,” Kaushik stated, highlighting the film’s unique approach to storytelling. He further explained that the film doesn’t aim to protest but rather to encourage viewers to engage in critical thinking.

Kaushik’s vision for ‘Stree 2’ has clearly resonated with audiences, as the film’s success attests. Shraddha Kapoor’s portrayal of the titular character has been widely praised, and her ability to draw audiences into the film’s world has been a significant factor in its success.

The combination of a compelling narrative, strong performances, and Kaushik’s direction has made ‘Stree 2’ a phenomenon in Indian cinema. As the film continues its remarkable run at the box office, it’s clear that Shraddha Kapoor has cemented her place as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.