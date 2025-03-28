‘Stree 2’ shatters TV records with 41.2 million viewers on Star Gold!

Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy, ‘Stree 2’, is proving to be unstoppable! After raking in a whopping ₹884 crore at the global box office, the film has now conquered television with a record-smashing World TV Premiere on Star Gold.

A staggering 41.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the film on March 15, making it the most-watched movie premiere on Indian television.

Advertisement

Timed perfectly with the Holi weekend, the event turned into a grand spectacle. Not just a film screening, Star Gold curated a full-fledged experience—featuring a special Roundtable discussion with the cast and director, along with never-seen-before deleted scenes.

Advertisement

Fans got an exclusive peek behind the curtain, making the premiere even more special.

The ‘Stree’ universe—known for blending comedy with chills—has built a dedicated fanbase over the years. Dinesh Vijan, CEO of Maddock Films, couldn’t be prouder: “From ‘Stree’ to ‘Roohi’ to ‘Munjya’, our Horror-Comedy Universe has been loved by audiences everywhere. ‘Stree 2’ has taken that love to the next level—first in theaters, now on TV. Star Gold has made it accessible to millions, reinforcing how TV remains the heart of family entertainment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Gold (@stargoldofficial)

Jio Studios’ President Jyoti Deshpande echoed the excitement: “The success on television is proof that a great story never loses its magic. The response has been phenomenal, and we’re thrilled to keep bringing fresh, clutter-breaking cinema to audiences.”

For the film’s stars, the record-breaking numbers are nothing short of a dream come true. Shraddha Kapoor, who reprised her mysterious role, was thrilled: “I’m blown away by the response! ‘Stree 2’ is special, and to see 41.2 million people watch it together is an honor. We wanted to make the premiere extra special with unseen footage and behind-the-scenes moments—and the love we’ve received makes it all worth it.”

Rajkummar Rao, once again the heart and soul of the film, added: “The movie has connected with the audience yet again. The TV premiere was a massive success, and Star Gold truly made it an event to remember.”

Aparshakti Khurana called it a “surreal” moment: “It’s amazing to see ‘Stree 2’ break viewership records. A huge thank you to all our fans for making this such a massive hit on TV.”

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his hilarious yet eerie presence in the film, was equally ecstatic: “Seeing ‘Stree 2’ reach so many homes is amazing. The Roundtable discussion was a blast, and I’m sure the deleted scenes were a treat for fans!”