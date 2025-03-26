Wamiqa Gabbi & Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ gets a release date!

Get ready for some wedding chaos and déjà vu because Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are bringing a fresh, time-looping romance to the big screen! Maddock Films has officially announced that ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, a unique romantic comedy, will hit cinemas on May 9.

The film was originally planned for an April release but has now been pushed to May—maybe Rajkummar’s character is stuck in a time loop off-screen too!

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ marks the first on-screen pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and fans are excited to see their chemistry unfold in this quirky love story.

The teaser, which dropped in February, gives us a glimpse into the madness. The story follows Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) and Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi), a couple eagerly waiting to tie the knot. But things take a bizarre turn when their wedding rituals, specifically the Haldi ceremony, start happening over and over again.

Picture this: the date is set, the families are excited, and the wedding prep is in full swing. Then, out of nowhere, a flower pot crashes down, and suddenly, Rajkummar’s character wakes up to find himself back on the day before. Haldi again? And again. And again!

Poor Ranjan is caught in a time loop, forced to relive the same pre-wedding chaos repeatedly. The big question is—how will he break the cycle and finally get to his happily-ever-after?

Maddock Films recently shared the movie’s poster with a fun caption that hints at the hilarious chaos:

“Baar baar wahi din, wahi haldi, wahi bhasad! Kab aur kaise hogi Ranjan aur Titli ki shaadi? Pata chalega 9th May ko!”

Apart from this mind-bending rom-com, Rajkummar Rao has another exciting project on the horizon—Maalik, produced by Kumar Taurani’s Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. This one is going to release on June 20, 2025, so fans of the actor are in for a treat with back-to-back films.