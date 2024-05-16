Panchayat Season 3 trailer goes viral, trending #1 on YouTube

Excitement is in the air as Prime Video gears up for the highly anticipated release of Panchayat Season 3! Fans are buzzing with enthusiasm as the Panchayat trailer for the upcoming season takes the internet by storm, claiming the coveted #1 position on YouTube in a mere 24 hours, amassing an impressive 4.5 million views and counting.

Crafted by the creative minds at The Viral Fever (TVF), directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and penned by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat Season 3 promises to deliver another dose of laughter and entertainment as it delves into the comical chaos of life in Phulera. With politics and rivalry at the forefront, viewers can expect a whirlwind of hilarious trials and tribulations that will leave them in stitches.

The return of the beloved star cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa has been eagerly awaited by audiences worldwide, and the overwhelming response to the trailer is a testament to the show’s enduring popularity.

The trailer has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans and audiences globally, solidifying its position as the #1 trending video on YouTube. With anticipation at an all-time high, viewers can mark their calendars for the premiere of Panchayat Season 3 on Prime Video on May 28th, promising triple the entertainment and laughter.

Prime Video’s commitment to delivering compelling content that resonates with global audiences is evident in the response to both the previous two seasons of Panchayat and the trailer for Season 3. Fans can look forward to experiencing the antics of the Phulera-dwellers as they navigate the ups and downs of rural life, all from the comfort of their screens.

Don’t miss out on the laughter and fun! Tune in to Prime Video to catch Panchayat Season 3, streaming in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting May 28th. Get ready to embark on another unforgettable adventure with the quirky residents of Phulera.