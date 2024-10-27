Khap felicitates the first woman from Palam village to qualify for judicial services

Palam 360 Khap, the largest khap panchayat of North India, felicitated Pallavi Solanki on becoming the first woman from Delhi’s Palam village to qualify judicial services exam.

Panchayat chief Chaudhary Surender, asserting that the Palam 360 Khap has never discriminated between women and men or boys and girls, lauded Pallavi for bringing the name of her village into the limelight with her achievement.

According to the khap chief, she is the first woman in the history of the Palam village, one of the largest villages of Delhi, to have cleared the judiciary exam of Haryana state and to be appointed as a judicial officer.

Advertisement

He said the largest khap of entire north India has always encouraged both boys and girls to pursue careers in different fields from education to sports to government services.

He said the way a Palam’s daughter has brought glory to an entire village and the country at large with her selection for the judicial service by dint of her talent is a source of inspiration for other youth and girls.

“We, on behalf of Palam 360, extend our congratulations and best wishes to Pallavi and her entire family,” he added.