J-K LG addresses UT Foundation Day celebrations, says PM Modi has assured statehood would be given at appropriate time

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that his administration has sought to fulfill aspirations of people and the achievements of the past five years is a report card of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to the people of the Union Territory.

Manoj Sinha, who addressed J-K UT Foundation Day celebrations, said that the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured that statehood will be given at an appropriate time.

“Addressed J&K UT Foundation Day celebrations earlier today. Congratulated people for working tirelessly for a secure & prosperous UT. The achievements of the past 5 years of transformation is a report card of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s commitment to the people of J&K,” Manoj Sinha said in a post on X.

“It’s a reality that J&K is a UT today and members have taken oath & affirmed their true faith & allegiance to the Constitution. When it becomes state, we’ll definitely celebrate statehood day. PM and HM has assured that statehood will be given at an appropriate time,” he added.

He said a strong foundation has been laid for speedy development in all sectors.

“Today Jammu and Kashmir stands proudly on national stage- tall, self-reliant, and full of self-confidence. A strong foundation has been laid for speedy development in all the sectors. Under the leadership of PM, we’ve fulfilled the aspirations of the people,” he said.

Manoj Sinha also talked about the investment potential of Jammu and Kashmir and said growth should reach the last person in queue.

“Our economic fundamentals are strong. Peace, stability, rule of law and time-tested democratic values make J&K UT an attractive investment destination. The confidence of investors in Jammu Kashmir is reflected in the inflows of investment in the past four years,” he said.

“My dream is to see that every family is prosperous. My dream is to see Faster development of the infrastructure, industries and fruits of growth reach the last person in the queue,” he added.

The LG also referred to the turnaround in Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

“J&K Bank is one of the greatest turnaround success stories of the UT. In 2019-20, the bank had reported loss of Rs.1139 cr. In FY 2023-24, it reported a profit of Rs. 1700 Cr. In current FY, J&K Bank clocked Rs. 991 Cr in profit,” said.

Jammu and Kashmir has an elected government after results of assembly polls were declared earlier this month. The state was bifurcated into two Union Territories following abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Political parties in the state have been demanding early restoration of statehood.