Panchayat Season 3 Promo: Uorfi Javed, King, Anupam Mittal spice up teaser

Amazon Prime Video has taken an innovative approach to drum up excitement for Panchayat Season 3 with a hilarious promo advertisement featuring social media sensation Uorfi Javed, popular singer King, and renowned entrepreneur Anupam Mittal. The trio finds themselves on the final shortlist for a meeting with Pradhan ji, the leader of Phulera, in a fun-filled video released by Prime Video. As fans eagerly anticipate the showdown for the Sachivji position, the tension builds, promising an entertaining encounter.

Watch the Panchayat 3 promo here:

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat S3, produced by The Viral Fever, boasts a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in pivotal roles. The upcoming season will premiere in Hindi with dubs available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Other than the promo, the recently released trailer for Panchayat Season 3 has sent waves of excitement through its fan base. Offering a glimpse into the world of Phulera, the trailer teases a blend of laughter, romance, politics, and the unique challenges of rural life.

Viewers can anticipate following Abhishek Tripathi’s (portrayed by Jitendra Kumar) journey as he navigates the twists and turns of village politics. Despite his efforts to steer clear of local political entanglements, Abhishek finds himself inexorably drawn back into the fray as the villagers gear up for the election of their new ‘pradhan.’

With its winning combination of humor, drama, and relatable characters, Panchayat Season 3 promises to be a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike. So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on another adventure in the quaint yet vibrant village of Phulera.

