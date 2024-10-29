Panchayat season 4 filming kicks off: Get ready to return to Phulera

Fans of the comedy-drama ‘Panchayat’ have something to celebrate: filming for the highly awaited season 4 has officially begun!

Prime Video made the announcement with a vibrant snapshot from the set, showcasing the returning stars Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik. After capturing hearts not just in India but in over 240 countries, this beloved series is gearing up for another delightful chapter set in the fictional village of Phulera.

The production of ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 comes under the creative umbrella of The Viral Fever (TVF), with the series crafted by Deepak Kumar Mishra and penned by Chandan Kumar. The directorial duo of Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya will helm the project, ensuring the show retains its signature charm and humor.

Leading the cast, Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as the lovable Sachiv ji. He is joined by an impressive ensemble that includes Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. Excitingly, viewers can anticipate new faces joining the cast.

‘Panchayat’ chronicles the life of an engineering graduate who, faced with a lack of job opportunities, takes on the role of panchayat secretary in the quaint village of Phulera, located in Uttar Pradesh. The series brings to life the intricacies of rural governance, blending relatable humor with poignant moments that resonate with audiences.

Filmed in a real panchayat office in Mahodiya, Sehore district, the series offers an authentic portrayal of village life.

Since its premiere on April 3, 2020, ‘Panchayat’ has garnered widespread acclaim. People have praised it for its sharp writing, stellar performances, and technical finesse. Critics have lauded the series for its refreshing rural setting, a departure from many contemporary shows.

The show’s humor and heartfelt storytelling have struck a chord with viewers, leading to significant recognition at various award ceremonies. Notably, at the inaugural Filmfare OTT Awards, ‘Panchayat’ swept all nominations in the Comedy Series category. It received nods for Best Original Story, Screenplay, and Dialogues, affirming its critical success.

Stay tuned for more updates on ‘Panchayat’ Season 4. Let this exciting journey unfold, and prepare to return to the world of Phulera once again!