PM Modi expresses grief over demise of BPL Group chairman TPG Nambiar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the passing of TPG Nambiar, chairman of the Indian electronics company BPL Group.

Describing him as a “pioneering innovator and industrialist,” PM Modi remarked that TPG Nambiar was a “staunch advocate” of building India into an economically strong nation. He further extended condolences to his family and admirers.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Shri TPG Nambiar Ji was a pioneering innovator and industrialist, who was a strong votary of making India economically strong. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Advertisement

Commonly known as TPG, he was also the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

In light of the news, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar paused his election campaigning, sharing the news of his father-in-law’s passing on X.

“It is with great sadness that I inform all about the passing of my father-in-law TPG Nambiar, Chairman BPL Group. #OmShanthi. He was a true visionary and built one of India’s most trusted consumer brands that remains popular to this day. #BelieveInTheBest. I am pausing my Election campaign work and returning to Bengaluru to be with family,” Chandrasekhar said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also extended his condolences on TPG Nambiar’s demise.

Calling him a true inspiration, Tharoor praised Nambiar’s contributions, highlighting his role as a visionary industrialist who pioneered a new chapter in electronics manufacturing by establishing a state-of-the-art facility in Palakkad, Kerala.

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, “Sad to learn of the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar (96), visionary Kerala industrialist who ushered in a new chapter in electronics manufacturing here by setting up a state-of-the-art facility at Palakkad after acquiring British Physical Laboratories in 1961, renamed BPL Limited. A true pioneer who remains an inspiration.”