Panchayat Season 3 trailer Review: Rural politics and romance heat up in Phulera

The highly anticipated trailer for the season 3 of the beloved series, Panchayat, has finally dropped, much to the delight of its fans. Offering a sneak peek into the world of Phulera, the trailer promises a delightful mix of laughter, romance, politics, and the quirky challenges of rural life.

In this season, viewers can expect the continuation of Abhishek Tripathi’s (portrayed by Jitendra Kumar) journey, as he grapples with the ups and downs of village politics. Despite his attempts to distance himself from the local political scene, Abhishek finds himself drawn back into the fray as the villagers gear up for the election of their new ‘pradhan.’

Watch Panchayat Season 3 trailer here:

Meanwhile, amidst the chaos of politics, Abhishek discovers a budding romance with Rinki, the daughter of Pradhan-Pati (played by Raghubir Yadav). However, their love story is not without its complications, especially as tensions rise between Bhushan (played by Durgesh Kumar) and Pradhan Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta), leading to a comedic clash of egos.

What sets this season apart is its clever integration of real-world events, particularly the election fever gripping the country, into its storyline. With its trademark wit and charm, Panchayat Season 3 promises to deliver yet another dose of wholesome entertainment for viewers of all ages.

The trailer not only resolves the cliffhanger from the previous season but also sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in the lives of the residents of Phulera. As Abhishek defiantly declares his return to the village, audiences can rest assured that they’re in for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments.

With its relatable characters, hilarious plot twists, and timely commentary on rural life and politics, Panchayat continues to captivate audiences and cement its place as one of the most beloved series in recent memory. So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on another unforgettable journey with the folks of Phulera.

