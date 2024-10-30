Govt stress on crop insurance cover, verification of Banglar Bari list

The state government today ordered district officials and officers of the panchayat department for a fresh survey and proper verification of the names before enlisting them as the recipients of houses under the government’s Banglar Bari scheme to avert any kind of dissent by the people.

Manoj Pant, state chief secretary, who held a meeting with the state agriculture and panchayat and rural development ministers along with a number of government officials and district officials at state secretariat, Nabanna, today, made it clear that the lists of recipients of the government’s housing project should be made error-free. He asked the officers to undertake fresh surveys if required with proper verification of names.

Mr Pant, claimed sources at Nabanna, also asked the officers on the reasons behind the growing dissent among the rural people and asked the district administration and panchayat department to plug the holes.

The move came on the heels of the growing protests in the districts over alleged foul play and incidents of nepotism.

A circular to streamline the issue of proper verification of lists was issued by the government today.

Meanwhile, the government also asked the district magistrates to take utmost care while listing the names of farmers for bringing them under the state government’s crop insurance cover, who suffer damages of land and crops due to cyclone Dana.

Alapan Banerjee, chief advisor to the chief minister, at a press meet in Nabanna today said that the government has asked the district officials to take proactive steps into making the government’s crop insurance scheme farmer-friendly by taking them into confidence and explaining to them its benefits and to bring them under the insurance cover.