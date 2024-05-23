Panchayat 3: Where is Phulera? We finally found it

The anticipation for “Panchayat” Season 3 has reached a fever pitch, with fans driving the fictional village of Phulera to internet fame. But did you know Phulera actually exists? Here are some intriguing facts about the real and fictional Phulera.

First off, there is indeed a real Phulera, located in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district. It’s a notable place, situated near the state capital, Jaipur, and is a major railway junction. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project runs through Phulera, boosting its significance. Additionally, Phulera is an assembly constituency within the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency. However, this Phulera isn’t the one depicted in the popular series “Panchayat.”

In the show, Phulera is portrayed as a quaint village teeming with rustic charm and relatable characters. However, the real-life filming location of this fictional village is Mahodiya, a village in Madhya Pradesh. The authenticity of the setting in Mahodiya adds to the show’s charm, despite the cast having to commute daily from the nearest town due to the lack of accommodations in the village.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1)

As for the series itself, “Panchayat” has captured the hearts of viewers with its down-to-earth portrayal of rural Indian life and the endearing struggles of its characters. The excitement for Season 3, premiering on May 28, is palpable. Fans are particularly curious about the future of Abhishek Tripathi, the amiable village secretary (sachiv) portrayed by Jitendra Kumar. Rumors suggest that Abhishek might be leaving Phulera to take up a new post in another village, sparking intense speculation about his replacement.

The potential departure of Abhishek is a significant plot point, and viewers are eager to see how this transition will go forward. Will the new “sachiv ji” bring a fresh dynamic to Phulera, or will Abhishek’s absence leave an unfillable void? The show’s ability to weave humor, drama, and authentic village life has made it a standout series, and Season 3 promises to continue this tradition with new twists and turns.

In summary, while this village in “Panchayat” is a fictional creation, its portrayal revolves around the real-life village of Mahodiya in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the real Phulera in Rajasthan continues to be an important locality in its own right. As fans eagerly await the new season, the blend of fiction and reality adds an extra layer of intrigue to this beloved series.