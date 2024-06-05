Panchayat star Pankaj Jha criticizes Anurag Kashyap for replacing him with Pankaj Tripathi in Wasseypur

OTT star Pankaj Jha, renowned for his portrayal of Vidhayak ji in TVF’s ‘Panchayat’, recently offered candid insights in an interview, unafraid to mince words. Speaking with Digital Commentary, Jha criticized filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for replacing him with Pankaj Tripathi in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, while also delving into industry politics and the allure of big-budget productions.

Having previously collaborated with Anurag Kashyap on ‘Gulaal’ and ‘Black Friday’, Jha disclosed that he was initially chosen for the role of Sultan Quereshi in the blockbuster ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. However, the role eventually went to Pankaj Tripathi, marking a pivotal moment in Tripathi’s career under Kashyap’s direction.

Jha recounted how Kashyap approached him during his shoot in Pune with the offer, but upon his intended return, they had already finalized Tripathi for the part. ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, a two-part black comedy, achieved immense success, cementing its place as one of Kashyap’s finest directorial achievements.

Talking about his views on industry politics, Jha shrugged off any suggestion of affect, stating that succumbing to it would imply victory for the “backstabbers”. Reflecting on his missed opportunity with ‘Wasseypur’, he expressed contentment with his current status and a reluctance to dwell on the past.

Brandishing himself as a ‘director-making actor’, Jha asserted that films like ‘Satya’ and ‘Gulaal’ not only shape actors but also nurture directors. However, he lamented the prevalence of timidity and untrustworthiness in the industry.

While some speculate his comments to be about Kashyap, Jha clarified that he harbors no resentment towards him, declaring, “Nevertheless, I still love Anurag very much and have no complaints against anyone.”

Yet, his affection for Kashyap seems to be sour with skepticism. Prior to this, Jha had accused Pankaj Tripathi of embellishing his hardships and ‘stealing another actor’s thunder’.

Undeterred, Panchayat star Pankaj Jha continued his verbal assault, this time targeting big-budget Bollywood productions. In his opinion, the popularity of extravagant movies with colossal budgets is a reflection of the country’s intellectual quotient, or lack thereof.