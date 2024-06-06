Panchayat’s Prahladcha reveals how he lost job after encounter with Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Faisal Malik has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of Prahlad (Prahladcha) in the hit TVF series, ‘Panchayat.’ The series’ third installment was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 28, showcasing Malik’s acting prowess as he played a grieving Prahlad trying to make peace with his new circumstances.

Before gaining fame for ‘Panchayat,’ Malik had worked in several web series and played a small role in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ One of Malik’s interview clips has been making the rounds on social media, in which he reminisces about his meeting with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview with The Lallantop, the actor recalled the time when he went to meet Big B with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Malik revealed that he was partly excited to meet the legendary superstar of Bollywood, but as soon as he met him, the fanboy in him burst out as he presented his copy to Bachchan for an autograph. Praising the hospitality offered at Bachchan’s house, Faisal recalled how the dishes kept coming in; before he got the chance to completely savour one preparation, a new dish made its way to the table.

The ‘Panchayat’ actor went on to reminisce that he told Big B that he hails from Allahabad, and the two talked at length. They offered him a ’til laddoo’ (sesame laddoo), and Malik recalled thinking that Bachchan Sahab wouldn’t be able to eat them given his age and the hard texture of the sweet. But to Malik’s surprise, he had two, which left Malik wondering if Bachchan lies about his age and that the ‘Sholay’ star “is still very much young.”

Moving on from the fulfilling and humorous recollection of the meeting, ‘Panchayat’s Prahladcha applauded the actor’s attention to detail as he talked about the time when they were reading the script. Recounting the incident, Malik revealed that the person narrating the script confidently knew of a mistake on the 62nd page by Mr. Bachchan even without having to look at it. The Bollywood superstar had the 120 pages of the script memorized.

Recounting how Prahladcha i.e. Faisal Malik lost the project after being too honest with Amitabh Bachchan, he said, “Big B asked me, ‘When do you think we should shoot this?’ I honestly responded, ‘Sir, we shouldn’t shoot this now. We should shoot this after six months.’ After we finished the meeting and stepped downstairs, they told me, ‘You don’t work on this project. You leave it,’ because I spoke the truth.”

Malik’s latest release, ‘Panchayat,’ is available for fans on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy-drama revolves in the town of Phulera and features a talented cast lineup including Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Biswapati Sarkar, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, Ashok Pathak, Sanvikaa, Rajesh Jais, Durgesh Kumar, and Aasif Khan in titular roles.