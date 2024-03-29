Ila Arun critiques ‘Crew’ remake of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ song

Renowned singer Ila Arun has voiced her thoughts on the revamped version of the classic hit, ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, which has been reimagined for the upcoming movie ‘Crew’. The original, a timeless gem from Subhash Ghai’s 1993 film ‘Khal Nayak’, featured the captivating duo of Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta.

In a recent interview, Ila Arun candidly expressed her sentiments regarding the recreated rendition. While acknowledging the audience’s appreciation for Kareena Kapoor’s rendition in the new rendition, Arun couldn’t help but reminisce about the original’s heartfelt essence. “You may call me old-fashioned, but the original song is imbued with soul,” she remarked.

Arun disclosed that she learned about the song’s revival merely five minutes before its official release. Despite her initial surprise, she graciously extended her blessings when the music label Tips approached her. Reflecting on the trend of remixing classics, Arun advocated for the creation of original compositions. She emphasized the importance of involving original artists in the process, underscoring the need for mutual respect in the music industry.

The original track of ‘Choli ke peeche’, sung by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, was composed by the legendary duo Lakshmikant-Pyarelal and penned by Anand Bakshi. The iconic choreography by Saroj Khan added to its timeless appeal. In contrast, the latest rendition has been remixed by Akshay and IP, featuring vocals by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, with choreography by Farah Khan.

Despite the excitement surrounding the revamped version, Ila Arun’s sentiments highlight the enduring impact of the original composition. Her remarks serve as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage embedded within classic melodies, urging for a balance between innovation and reverence in the realm of music.