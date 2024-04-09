‘Crew’ sequel takes flight: Bollywood buzzes with anticipation!

In a delightful twist for Bollywood enthusiasts, the comedic caper ‘Crew’ has soared to great heights, winning hearts with its blend of humor, adventure, and stellar performances. Led by the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, the film has not only entertained audiences but also sparked talks of a sequel, according to a recent report by Variety.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and crafted by the creative minds behind ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, ‘Crew’ follows the escapades of three flight attendants caught up in a daring gold smuggling plot. With a star-studded cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Trupti Khamkar, the movie delivers laughter and excitement in abundance.

Following its release during the Easter weekend, ‘Crew’ quickly gained momentum, crossing the 100 crore mark in global box office earnings. Its impressive opening day collection of 18.86 crores, as reported by Variety, solidified its position as one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing female-led films.

For producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the success of ‘Crew’ marks another triumph in their mission to promote narratives centered around women. Speaking to Variety, Rhea Kapoor emphasized their commitment to creating films that stand tall alongside male-led blockbusters.

Despite past hurdles, including the mixed reception of their previous collaboration ‘Thank You for Coming,’ the producer duo remains undaunted in their quest for meaningful storytelling. With plans in motion for a sequel to ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and enthusiastic talks about extending the ‘Crew’ franchise, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are pushing boundaries and reshaping Bollywood’s landscape.

In an interview with Variety, Rhea Kapoor revealed discussions about a sequel to ‘Crew,’ admitting her initial apprehensions about sequels but expressing excitement over the possibility. As anticipation builds for the next installment in the ‘Crew’ series, audiences can look forward to more laughs, more thrills, and more female-led brilliance gracing the silver screen.