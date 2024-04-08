‘Crew’ soars past 100 crore mark in just nine days

The comedy caper “Crew,” featuring powerhouse actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, has flown high into the coveted Rs 100 crore club, achieving this milestone in just nine days since its release, amassing a global sum of Rs 104.08 crores.

The film’s success story is not just about numbers but also about the resounding applause it’s received from audiences worldwide. With its strong ensemble cast led by talented women, “Crew” has won hearts and laughter alike.

Celebrating the feat, the production house took to social media, sharing vibrant posters featuring the leading ladies alongside the updated box office figures. Actor Anil Kapoor also expressed his elation on Instagram, celebrating the film’s journey to success.

Kriti Sanon, basking in the glow of the film’s acclaim, shared delightful behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets, showcasing her portrayal of Divya Rana, an air hostess character, which has left audiences charmed.

“Crew” unfolds a rib-tickling tale centered around three women navigating through the trials and tribulations of the struggling airline industry, inadvertently stumbling into a web of comedic chaos.

In addition to the leading ladies, the film boasts stellar performances from Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, with a supporting cast including Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, adding layers of humor and depth to the narrative.

The film’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed by Bollywood’s glitterati, with stars like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor showering praises and extending support to the “Crew” team. Arjun Kapoor particularly lauded the collaboration between producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, along with director Rajesh A Krishnan, and applauded the exceptional performances delivered by the entire cast.

As the accolades pour in, it’s evident that “Crew” has struck a chord with audiences, soaring high at the box office and leaving behind a trail of laughter and applause. With its unique storyline and stellar performances, the film continues to captivate audiences, proving to be a delightful cinematic journey worth experiencing.

“Crew,” a joint production of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, took flight on March 29, promising audiences a joyous ride filled with laughter and entertainment.