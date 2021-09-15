Amazon miniTv to release Pratik Gandhi’s short film ‘Shimmy’

Actor Pratik Gandhi’s short film ‘Shimmy’ will be released on Amazon miniTv. This comes as the first film from a multi-film deal between Amazon miniTv and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

‘Shimmy’ is about a hard day in the life of a young girl (Chahat Tewani) and her father (Pratik Gandhi) who can’t quite understand what’s troubling her. The film also stars Bhamini Oza Gandhi in a pivotal role. It is written and directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani.

Talking about the association, Guneet Monga, CEO of Sikhya Entertainment said: “Short format content is one of the most exciting ways to collaborate with fresh talent. At Sikhya, we thoroughly enjoy discovering and empowering upcoming young filmmakers and technicians. It was inspiring to see these stories come to life, both on and off screen. I am glad we share the vision of presenting captivating homegrown narratives to an ever-evolving audience with miniTV.”

Speaking of the latest additions to the miniTV library, Vijay Subramaniam, Head of Content at Amazon, said: “At Amazon, the first rule of our playbook is to truly partner with the ecosystem and build everlasting associations that can enhance the overall viewing experience of our customers. Our collaborations with India’s well-known content creators is an earnest effort to deliver on our commitment of providing new, exciting and entertaining content on Amazon miniTV.”

‘Shimmy’ will start streaming on Amazon miniTv from September 17.