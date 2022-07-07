Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts new hair color, fans wonder of new film?

While on her constant spree of bringing stunning performances on the screen Nushrratt Bharuccha has now donned a new look while leaving her fans wondering what this could be for.

The actress was recently spotted in the city in a cute white one-piece dress while her red-colored hair streaks captured all the limelight of the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The actress also took to her social media, flaunting her ‘hot pink’ hairdo and enjoying herself.

Nushrratt’s latest release, Janhit Mein Jaari collected immense love from the audience while the actress was again credited with her potential to pull such a strong subject. Before Janhit Mein Jaari, the actress had also stunned the audience with her brilliant performance in content-based films like Chhalaang and Chhorii.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Ram Setu’ and an untitled Pan India film alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas.