New Year binge fest: Films to catch on New Year’s Eve

While several people like to ring in New Year’s with a swanky party, a huge segment also wants to bring in the jolly in the comforts of their homes. This one is for the ones who like to curl up on their couches with a fuzzy blanket and watch films on New Year’s Eve. All you need is some good pizza and your favourite beverage and get the New Year binge fest going.

To help you make the choice, we have curated a list of heartfelt films and some other iconic movies:

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

This one is a classic feel-good film brought to life by the fluttering on-screen chemistry of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Inspired by the classic film, ‘An Affair to Remember,’ the film is at once surreal and satisfying. In the film, the Hanks’ son calls a radio programme on Christmas Eve stating that his father is lonely after his mother passed away and he wants to find a wife for him. His sentimental story unfurls a romantic saga that climaxes at the Empire State Building.

Caution: some of you might also want to keep a box of tissues handy

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

If you are in the mood for some entertaining, light-hearted, and fun watch or you are with friends, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ should be in your New Year binge-fest. The saga of four friends seeking purpose, love, and meaning is sure to strike a chord with you. It features a studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin. From flirtatious banters to chart-busting tracks to a wholesome ending, this one is a complete entertainer.

Phantom of the Opera (2004)

This one is a signature pick for several fans. The cinematic indulgence and the musical brilliance of the film make it a stand-out classic. The 2004 film version of the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber musical stars Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum. Meanwhile, the presence of a compelling New Year’s Eve party is reason enough to catch this one. Even if you haven’t seen this one before and want to watch something intense and complex this year, give it a whirl.

Karwaan (2018)

Promising pure bliss, ‘Karwaan’ should find a spot on your New Year binge feast. Starring Irfan Khan, Mithila Palkar, and Dulquer Salmaan, this one captures the nuances of life in all its essence. It is endearing, comforting, and everything good with a compelling road trip saga. Meanwhile, this film is sure to wrap you in a warm embrace, making way for a new beginnings.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

While this one is not a classic film for New Year’s Eve but is surely a favourite one. Honestly, does not even need an occasion to watch Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard on screen. Based on Truman Capote’s hit novel, this one is attached to reality while instilling a newfound hope. A broke but fashionable Hepburn tries to live fully in the jostling New York City with a croissant in her hand as she gawks at the glitters of Tiffany and Co. A timeless classic, it is interspersed with romance, drama, fashion, and hope.

Some of the iconic films that one can pick for the classical route include ‘Phantom Thread,’ ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘The Apartment,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ and ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ Other top picks include ‘Wake Up Sid,’ ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ ‘Piku,’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ The list can go on and on, but these are some of our recommendations for the year.