Deepika Padukone tops 2025 with YJHD & Padmaavat re-release

Deepika Padukone is proving yet again why she remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. In 2025, audiences aren’t just celebrating her new projects—they’re reliving two of her most iconic performances on the big screen.

With ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Padmaavat’ making a grand comeback in theaters, Deepika has effortlessly dominated the box office once again.

The re-release of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ on January 3, 2025, was a walk down memory lane for fans. Watching Deepika as Naina Talwar—a shy, studious girl who blossoms into a confident woman—felt just as fresh and relatable as it did over a decade ago.

Theaters buzzed with excitement as audiences revisited her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor and the film’s timeless charm.

But the nostalgia doesn’t end there. Come February 6, ‘Padmaavat’ will return to cinemas, bringing back Deepika’s regal and commanding portrayal of Rani Padmavati.

The magnum opus, known for its grandeur and powerful storytelling, will once again allow fans to witness her grace and intensity on the big screen.

Whether it’s the relatable warmth of Naina or the majestic aura of Rani Sa, she proves that great performances never fade—they just find new ways to shine.

One thing is clear: Deepika Padukone isn’t just an actress; she’s a cinematic experience that audiences never tire of.