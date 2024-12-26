2024: A year dominated by sequels- Indian films edit

Be it Hollywood or the Indian film industry, 2024 was dominated by sequels and franchise films. The year saw the releases of some of the most anticipated Indian film sequels which emerged as the top grossers of the year. This is not to say that standalone titles didn’t’ captivate moviegoers; films like ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ ‘Crew,’ and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ emerged as box office stunners. However, sequel titles particularly stood apart. Some of the top-performing sequels of the year include ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Pushpa 2.’

A wrap-up of the top Indian film sequels of 2024 is as follows:

Advertisement

Stree 2

Advertisement

The Bollywood box office champion of the year, ‘Stree 2’ broke all bounds, emerging as the biggest Hindi film of all time. Made on a relatively humble budget of 50 crores, the film emerged as the ultimate money-maker. Maddock’s horror-comedy flick inaugurated the 600-crore club in Bollywood, crossing the impressive threshold. The title starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’ is the second chapter of the ‘Stree’ series and the fifth instalment of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. In the film, the mighty boys of Chanderi and Stree (Shraddha Kapoor) fight the looming threat of Sarkata.

Pushpa 2- Pushpa: The Rule

One of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2’ has captured the global box office like wildfire. Globally, the Allu Arjun starrer has racked up over 1600 crores. Created on a budget of around 450 crores, the film charts the rise of Pushpa Raj who ascends the ranks of a sandalwood syndicate. Meanwhile, continuing the narrative of the first film, ‘Psuhpa: The Rise,’ the film sees Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles. Moving ahead, a third film. ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ is on the cards.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Another horror-comedy that took over the box office this year- Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ The makers developed the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise, led by Kartik Aaryan on a budget of 150 crores. With an impressive performance, the title racked up over 417 crores at the box office. Apart from Kartik, it also stars Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit who both star as Manjulika. Triptii Dimri and Vijay Raaz also play key roles. Meanwhile, in the film, Dimri and her uncle recruit Kartik for his pretend ghostbuster antics to get back their ancestral mansion. Following a series of comic sequences and red herrings, the film ends with an unanticipated climax.

Singham Again

Another roaring sequel film of the year that captured screens was Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop drama- ‘Singham Again.’ Created on a budget of around 360 crores, the title collected over 372 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, ‘Singham Again’ is the fifth title under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third ‘Singham’ film. Hinged upon the legend of Ramayana, the film imagined the narrative in a modern-day setup. Boasting a studded cast, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff also play key roles.

Moving ahead, the saga of sequels will continue with several franchise films and sequels lined up including ‘Don 3, ‘Race 4,’ and ‘Animal Park’ among others.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ to hit OTT on THIS date