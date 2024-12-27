Year-ender 2024: A year made of sequels- Hollywood edit

2024 has been a year marked by sequels, be it Hollywood or the Indian film industry. This year Hollywood saw some of its biggest sequels and franchise films. These include the likes of ‘Dune 2,’ ‘Inside Out 2’ ‘Gladiator 2,’ and ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ among others. Moreover, in a year dominated by sequel titles, standalone titles hardly find a place in the top-grossers of the year. This also generated significant criticism. Several cinephiles and critics have accused Hollywood of only relying on the credibility of successful titles and not pushing original titles.

Meanwhile, here is a round-up of the top-performing sequel films of 2024:

Dune 2

Based on Frank Herbert’s novels, the Denis Villeneuve passion project emerged as the fifth highest-grossing title of the year. Continuing the narrative of the first film, the title saw the rise of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as he joined the Fremen to take over house Harkonnen. Moreover, as Chalamet emerges as the ‘chosen one,’ the Lisan-al-Gaib, he takes it upon himself to free Arrakis from the exploitative Empire. Developed on a budget of $190 million, ‘Dune 2’ collected over $714 million. The title stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Fergusson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh in key roles.

Inside Out 2

This Pixar film broke the box office like nothing else and boasts ground-breaking milestones. The film not only emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2024 but also the biggest animation film of all time. Developed on a budget of $200 million, ‘Inside Out 2,’ racked up a staggering figure of over $1.6 billion. Chronicling the dynamics of human emotions through Riley, the film left the world in awe. The key voice cast of the film includes Maya Hawke, Amy Poehler, Liza Lapira, and Tony Halle among others.

Despicable Me 4

If a minions saga releases in any year, it is highly likely it will boast a top spot on the films of the year list. ‘Despicable Me 4’ is the fourth main instalment, and the sixth overall instalment in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise. Emerging as the third highest-grossing title of the year, the film collected over $969 million. Meanwhile, it was developed against a budget of $100 million. The film presents the supervillain Gru and his rivalry with old nemesis Maxime Le Mal. The voice cast of the film includes Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Sophia Vergara and Stephen Colbert among others.

Deadpool and Wolverine

One of the most anticipated Marvel films of the year that brought together two of its biggest heroes, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ emerged as the second highest-grossing film of the year. In the film, Deadpool learns that the Time Variance Authority seeks to destroy his universe. Subsequently, in an attempt to save his universe, he reluctantly teams up with Wolverine from another universe to stop them. Meanwhile, created on a budget of $200 million, the film amassed a whopping figure of over $1.3 billion.

Other top sequel and franchise titles of the year include ‘Moana 2,’ ‘Venom: The Last Dance,’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ among others.