Varanasi now positioned at center of Purvanchal’s economic map: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a land of possibilities but of competence and accomplishments.

He was in the city for laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore.

Addressing a public meeting after dedicating the projects , he highlighted his deep connection to Kashi, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the people of his family and the region for the blessings and acknowledged the love and support that has been extended to him.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformation in Uttar Pradesh over recent years, noting that the state has not only changed its economic landscape but also its outlook.

He remarked that Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a land of possibilities but has become a land of capability and achievements. He stressed on the growing resonance of ‘Made in India’ globally, with Indian-made products now becoming global brands. He noted the recognition of several products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, describing these tags as more than just labels—they are certificates of identity for the land. He remarked that GI tags signify that a product is a creation of its soil, and wherever GI tags reach, they open pathways to greater market success.

“The fragrance of Uttar Pradesh’s soil is now crossing borders, spreading its legacy far and wide”, he added.

He emphasized his indebtedness to this love, stating that Kashi is his, and he belongs to Kashi. Noting that tomorrow is the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, Shri Modi expressed his honor at having the opportunity to visit Sankat Mochan Maharaj in Kashi.

“In the last 10 years, the development of Varanasi has gained a new momentum”, exclaimed the Prime Minister, adding that Kashi has embraced modernity, preserved its heritage, and adopted a bright future. He remarked that Kashi is no longer just ancient but also progressive, now positioned at the center of Purvanchal’s economic map.

Emphasising India’s journey of balancing development and heritage, highlighting Kashi as the finest example of this model, the Prime Minister remarked on the flow of the Ganga and the consciousness of India, describing, “Kashi is the most beautiful representation of India’s soul and diversity”.

Mentioning the inauguration and foundation laying of numerous projects connected to Kashi and various parts of Purvanchal earlier in the event, PM Modi emphasized the strengthening of connectivity through infrastructure projects, the campaign to provide tap water to every household, and the expansion of education, health, and sports facilities.

He remarked on the commitment to provide better amenities to every region, family, and youth, stating that these initiatives will serve as milestones in transforming Purvanchal into a developed region. He noted that every resident of Kashi will benefit greatly from these schemes and extended congratulations to the people of Varanasi and Purvanchal for these development efforts.

The Prime Minister also marked the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary, recognizing his and Savitribai Phule’s lifelong dedication to the welfare of society and the empowerment of women.

He mentioned the privilege of distributing Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to several senior citizens. Noting the drastic improvements in the region, he stated “Kashi is now becoming a health capital”. He remarked that advanced hospitals, once limited to cities like Delhi and Mumbai, are now accessible near people’s homes. He emphasized that this is the essence of development—bringing facilities closer to the people.

PM Modi highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme as a boon for the poor, providing not just treatment but also instilling confidence. He remarked that thousands in Varanasi and lakhs across Uttar Pradesh have benefited from the scheme, with every treatment, operation, and relief marking a new beginning in their lives.

He remarked that Varanasi has issued the highest number of Vay Vandana cards, with nearly 50,000 cards distributed. He emphasized that this is not just a statistic but a commitment to service, eliminating the need for families to sell land, take loans, or face helplessness for medical treatment. He assured that with the Ayushman card, the government now bears the financial responsibility for their healthcare.

He noted that over 30 products from Varanasi and its surrounding districts have received GI tags, describing them as a passport of identity for these items. He listed products from the region that have been recognized, such as Varanasi’s tabla, shehnai, wall paintings, thandai, stuffed red chili, red peda, and tiranga barfi. He also mentioned that products like Jaunpur’s imarti, Mathura’s sanjhi art, Bundelkhand’s kathiya wheat, Pilibhit’s flute, Prayagraj’s moonj art, Bareilly’s zardozi, Chitrakoot’s woodcraft, and Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tharu zardozi have recently been awarded GI tags.

Remarking that preserving Kashi means safeguarding the soul of India, the Prime Minister concluded by emphasising the collective commitment to continually empower Kashi and to keep it beautiful and connect its ancient spirit with a modern identity.