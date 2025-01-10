Kalki Koechlin reveals Ayan Mukerji’s road trip hack for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

Actress Kalki Koechlin recently opened up about a clever strategy used by director Ayan Mukerji to foster camaraderie among the cast of the 2013 hit film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

The road trip from Delhi to Manali, arranged by Mukerji, turned out to be a game-changer for the actors, helping them bond before filming began.

Advertisement

In a conversation with ANI, Kalki, who played the vibrant Aditi in the film, revealed how the trip set the tone for their on-screen chemistry.

Advertisement

“We didn’t know each other well before the shoot. Ayan decided to skip the convenience of a quick flight and instead organized a road trip for us. There were two cars—Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya, and I were in one, while Ayan and others were in the second car. That journey became the foundation of our friendship.”

The actress fondly recalled how the trip included everything from stopping at roadside dhabas for meals to navigating through small villages.

“It was a completely different experience compared to just flying in business class. Spending eight hours together in a car really helped us connect on a personal level. Ayan’s idea was brilliant,” she added.

The camaraderie built during the road trip was evident on screen, as the lead actors—Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur—delivered performances that resonated with audiences.

Kalki Koechlin shared another lighthearted memory from the shoot, describing playful pranks between the cast. “While shooting in Gulmarg, Deepika and I would sneak snow into Ranbir’s and Aditya’s shirts. When they tried to retaliate, we’d stop them with excuses like, ‘Our hair will get ruined!’ But they got their revenge during the Haldi ceremony scene in Udaipur, drenching me in haldi instead of just a dot. It was all in good fun.”

Released in 2013, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ became the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, celebrated for its youthful energy, memorable songs, and heartwarming storyline. The film recently re-released in theaters on January 3, 2025.

The response was overwhelming, with audiences singing along and reciting dialogues in theaters. Kalki noted the film’s enduring appeal: “It’s amazing to see a new generation enjoying it as much as the original audience. The timelessness of the story and characters is truly special.”

Beyond reminiscing about ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, Kalki also spoke about her upcoming Tamil debut in ‘Nesippaya’. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film features Kalki as a lawyer, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reflecting on her new venture, she expressed excitement about exploring a different cinematic landscape.