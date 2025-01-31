Shoojit Sircar drops ‘Piku’ BTS moment with Deepika Padukone

Director Shoojit Sircar has shared a nostalgic moment from the making of his acclaimed film ‘Piku’, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse.

The black-and-white photo posted on Instagram shows Sircar in deep conversation with Deepika Padukone, moments before filming a pivotal emotional scene in the film.

Caption of Shoojit Sircar reads, “PIKU BTS, an intense discussion before the burst-out scene.”

‘Piku’, a heartwarming blend of comedy and drama, is hailed as one of the finest in Bollywood’s genre of family films.

Featuring stellar performances from Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and the late Irrfan Khan, the film’s quirky storyline and rich emotional depth won over both critics and audiences.

The film explores the delicate, often humorous, relationship between a father and daughter, touching on themes of aging, responsibility, and unconditional love.

Following the success of ‘Piku’, Sircar’s recent work, ‘I Want To Talk’, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. This new project, starring Abhishek Bachchan, delves into the themes of resilience and the powerful bond between a father and his estranged daughter.

The narrative centers on Arjun Sen, a man living with the ticking clock of a terminal illness, and his efforts to reconcile with his seven-year-old daughter.

“I Want To Talk is a poignant reminder of the indomitable power of human connection and resilience,” Sircar shared in a statement. “Through this film, I wanted to tell a story that would not only touch hearts but also spark meaningful conversations about cherishing moments with loved ones.”