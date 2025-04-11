22 flights to operate daily from Leh during peak tourist season: Ladakh chief secy

Arrangements are being made to operate at least 22 flights daily from the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee (KBR) Airport, Leh, to cope with the rush of visitors to Ladakh during the coming tourist season.

The Chief Secretary, UT of Ladakh, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss a strategic plan for enhancing air connectivity in the region by ensuring the operation of at least 22 flights daily from the KBR Airport, Leh.

Advertisement

The discussions focused on exploring the possibility of utilizing the Indian Air Force (IAF) bays at the airport to accommodate the increased number of daily flights, thereby significantly improving accessibility and connectivity for Ladakh, especially during the peak tourist season.

Advertisement

The Chief Secretary directed to formulate the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the earliest to streamline coordination and clarify operational procedures.

The Airport Director assured that not less than 22 flights will operate daily during the tourist season, reaffirming the commitment to meeting the connectivity targets.

Stakeholders from the different airlines, Tourism and Hotel Association of Ladakh shared their challenges and concerns during the meeting.

Kotwal assured them that all issues would be taken up seriously and resolved in a timely manner. He emphasized that the administration is committed to working for the overall welfare and development of Ladakh.

The Chief Secretary also directed all concerned stakeholders to maintain close coordination with the IAF, Airport Authority of India (AAI), and other relevant agencies to ensure the smooth and successful operationalization of increased flights. He stressed the importance of ensuring safety, operational efficiency, and minimal disruption to both civilian and defence activities.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Civil Aviation Dr L Franklin; Secretary Tourism, Vikram Singh Malik; Deputy Commissioner Leh, Santosh Sukhdeve; representatives from IAF, AAI, different airlines and stakeholders from tourism and hotel industries.