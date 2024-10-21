Neetu Kapoor opens up on working again after Rishi Kapoor’s death

Neetu Kapoor took a hiatus from films after she tied the knot with Rishi Kapoor. Following the actor’s demise, Neetu made a grand comeback with ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and even did a lot of commercials. However, the step wasn’t easy for the veteran actress who was worried about the trolls. Recently, she appeared on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives and revealed how her children were instrumental in bringing her back to screens.

During her appearance in one of the episodes of the show, Neetu Kapoor talked about returning to films after Rishi Kapoor’s demise with her daughter Riddhima, who made her screen debut with the series. Neetu told Riddhima, “After Papa (Rishi) went…I was not ready. You know how the trolls are. But you (Riddhima and Ranbir) pushed me. I did a show, I did ads. I used to shake before going.” However, the actress spent some time away from the screen owing to certain challenges. She revealed, “That’s why I have taken a backseat this year. If I stayed home and didn’t do anything, I’d go crazy. Today, I feel much better. I wasn’t good even until last year.”

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Bollywood Hungama, the ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ actress delved into her comeback. Talking about ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ she said, “Before Jugjugg Jeeyo my confidence level was zero, my husband had passed away and I was doing a film just on my own. I went to Chandigarh all alone, my confidence was nothing. Slowly, I’ve got myself here and I am building myself even today,” she said. Reflecting on her life after Rishi, she added, “My husband was a full-time job. I didn’t know where would my life go now. If I had not taken this step (to start work) I don’t know if I’d have recovered.”

Previously, on Rishi Kapoor’s fourth death anniversary, Neetu shared a photograph of Rishi and her, remembering the late star. Sharing an adorable photo, she penned, “Four years for us… life can never be the same without you.” Notably, the duo collaborated on several hit titles including ‘Rafoo Chakkar,’ ‘Amar Akbar Anthony,’ and ‘Do Dooni Chaar.’

Moving ahead, Neetu’s next is ‘Letters to Mr. Khanna,’ where she stars alongside Sunny Kaushal.