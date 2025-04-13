Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with a nostalgic throwback

Saira Banu spills untold stories of Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar’s bond
Neetu Kapoor shares a heartfelt throwback photo remembering her engagement to Rishi Kapoor in 1979, celebrating their timeless love.
Bollywood’s golden couple, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, continue to live in the hearts of millions — and Neetu Kapoor just reminded us why. On Sunday, she took a walk down memory lane, sharing a cherished moment from the past that left fans both emotional and smiling.
Posting to her Instagram Stories, Neetu dropped a throwback photo featuring herself and the late Rishi Kapoor. Dressed in a white outfit, she looked radiant beside a young Rishi, the couple glowing with the magic of early love. The photo wasn’t just a pretty picture — it marked a milestone.
Her caption read, “Was engaged on this day in 1979 time flies ”.
Neetu and Rishi got married on January 22, 1980, after a whirlwind romance both on and off screen. Their love story wasn’t just one for the tabloids — it unfolded in theatres across India through iconic films like ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, and the cult classic ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. Together, they weren’t just co-stars — they were a cultural moment.
Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. He was 67. During his treatment, he spent a significant amount of time in New York, with Neetu by his side through it all.
