Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with a nostalgic throwback

Bollywood’s golden couple, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, continue to live in the hearts of millions — and Neetu Kapoor just reminded us why. On Sunday, she took a walk down memory lane, sharing a cherished moment from the past that left fans both emotional and smiling.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Neetu dropped a throwback photo featuring herself and the late Rishi Kapoor. Dressed in a white outfit, she looked radiant beside a young Rishi, the couple glowing with the magic of early love. The photo wasn’t just a pretty picture — it marked a milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Ambani (@tinaambaniofficial)

Her caption read, “Was engaged on this day in 1979 time flies ”.

Neetu and Rishi got married on January 22, 1980, after a whirlwind romance both on and off screen. Their love story wasn’t just one for the tabloids — it unfolded in theatres across India through iconic films like ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, and the cult classic ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. Together, they weren’t just co-stars — they were a cultural moment.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. He was 67. During his treatment, he spent a significant amount of time in New York, with Neetu by his side through it all.