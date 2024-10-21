Vasan Bala deactivates X account following criticism over ‘Jigra’

Vasan Bala’s latest actioner ‘Jigar’ is receiving a lot of flak. Led by Alia Bhatt, the film also stars ‘Archies’ star Vedang Raina. While the film received mixed reviews and a lukewarm response at the box office, several other factors have pulled it into a controversy. Recently, the filmmaker talked about the film in his interview with the Hollywood Reporter. His comments attracted backlash on the microblogging site, following which he deactivated his X account.

Meanwhile, previously, Vasan Bala expressed his disappointment over Karan Johar sending the script to Alia without consulting him. However, the makers cleared the air by iterating that Vasan wanted to fine-tune the script before it went out. Following the incident, Divya Khossla Kumar accused Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar of fabricating box office numbers. Now, several netizens are lashing out at the team for making Vasan take all the criticism for the failure of the film. However, time and again, Alia and Karan have iterated their support for the director. Karan Johar also wrote “always and forever” in support of Vasan.

During his interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Vasan Bala addressed ‘Jigra’ and talked about letting Karan and Alia down. During the conversation, he stated that he didn’t believe that box office numbers are the only parameter to judge a film’s success. This didn’t sit well with several netizens who took to social media to call him “arrogant.” However, during the conversation, the filmmaker also talked about making a mainstream film and how one cannot defend a film after a point. “It’s never graceful to defend a film after a point.”

He also added, “It has always been a struggle to put my film out. But this time (Jigra), it was a given that the film was going to be out and in a big way. So, this is a first for me, and I don’t even know how to process this.”

In ‘Jigra’ Alia Bhatt plays the role of Satya Anand. She is hell-bent on saving her brother Ankur from a foreign prison. After her brother gets the death sentence, she channels her fierceness as she gears up to fight all odds to help her brother escape prison. The film stars Vedang Raina as Ankur Anand. Moreover, it stars Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and others in key roles roles. Alia’s production banner, ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’ has co-produced ‘Jigra.’