Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film has been named ‘Veera Simha Reddy’

The eagerly awaited movie by director Gopichand Malineni, which stars Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, got its name as “Veera Simha Reddy”.

Up until this point, the film’s working title was #NBK107.

The creators decided to use a 3D poster to announce the game on Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool.

Film enthusiasts have expressed interest in the title, with some pointing out that many of Balakrishna’s movies with the word “Simha” in the title have become huge box office successes.

Balakrishna is portrayed in a commanding position in the poster that the filmmakers unveiled to announce the title. Balakrishna is seen standing with one foot on a milestone that reads Pulicherla 4 kms while wearing a lungi. A specially made weapon is seen next to him, giving the impression that the man’s character in the movie is on a major hunt.

Shruti Haasan portrays the lead role in this lavishly produced film from Mythri Movie Makers.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay are among the other actors who appear in the film.

The music of “Veera Simha Reddy” is composed by music sensation S. Thaman, who has been in incredible form lately and has recently produced hit albums for actors Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni in their most recent films, respectively.

The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, and Rishi Punjabi is handling the cinematography. The dialogue for this movie was written by renowned author Sai Madhav Burra, and it was edited by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli.

The international debut of “Veera Simha Reddy” is slated for Sankranthi in 2023.

(Inputs from IANS)