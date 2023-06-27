Prithviraj Sukumaran meets with an accident on Vilayath Buddha’s sets: All you need to know about the movie

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran experienced a distressing mishap while shooting his highly anticipated film, Vilayath Buddha. Confirming the incident on his official Instagram account, the actor’s team revealed that he sustained a leg injury during the filming of an intense action sequence. In light of this unfortunate occurrence, we are here to provide you with comprehensive insights into the movie.

Vilayath Buddha revolves around a captivating tale centered on a profound conflict between two individuals fiercely contending for possession of a precious sandalwood tree. This particular tree holds great significance as it serves as the primary source of material used to meticulously carve statues and idols of Buddha. The movie’s narrative ingeniously employs satire to shed light on our society’s often-disheartening treatment of those who find themselves marginalized and relegated to the lower echelons of social strata.

Under the direction of Jayan Nambiar, the film seamlessly unfolds against the backdrop of South India, immersing audiences in a captivating world where the main protagonists find themselves locked in a relentless power struggle driven by their inflated egos. Prithviraj Sukumaran, a versatile and accomplished actor, leads an impressive cast that includes Anu Mohan, Tejeenthan Arunasalam, Shammi Thilakan, and Priyamvada Krishnan, each bringing their own unique talents to breathe life into their characters.

The inspiration behind the movie’s title stems from the original literary masterpiece, ‘Vilayathu Buddha,’ penned by the talented writer GR Indugopan. Within the confines of this captivating book lies a quote on the cover page from the late writer-director Sachy, who expressed his resolute decision to transform the written work into a captivating cinematic experience. Although Director Sachy couldn’t personally realize his ambitious dream, his trusted associate Jayan Nambiar took up the mantle, fully dedicated to translating ‘Vilayath Buddha’ into a compelling motion picture.

As eager audiences anxiously await the release of this highly anticipated film, recent reports have emerged surrounding the unfortunate accident involving the movie’s lead actor. Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to undergo surgery to address his leg injury, consequently necessitating a temporary hiatus in the film’s production.