Zareen Khan will be seen in double role in ‘Nagabhairav’

Zareen Khan, an actress, will soon be seen in the Tamil horror-thriller “Nagabhairav,” in which she will play two roles and perform powerful stunts.

She has ten years of experience in the field. With “Veer,” Zareen made her acting debut. She then appeared in movies like “Houseful 2” and “Hate Story 3” before making her debut in Telugu and Punjabi cinema with the thriller “Chanakya” and “Jatt James Bond.”

The film, which was produced and directed by V. Palanivel, will be released in Hindi as well as other languages. And she will be performing two roles simultaneously for the first time ever.

“I felt as though I finally had the chance to do everything I had always wanted to do while filming this movie! We have already finished filming our scenes in Chennai, Pondicherry, and Kumbakonam. There is one schedule left to shoot, and it will mostly take place in November “She spoke.

The adventure film “Nagabhairav” is billed as being action-packed.

So, will she perform any action sequences?

“I performed a lot of my own stunts, which was thrilling and frequently led to injuries while we were filming. However, I never let it derail my attitude or my stride. I feel prepared to take on more active roles at this point.”

