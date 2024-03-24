Mrunal Thakur seeks blessings ahead of ‘Family Star’ release

Ahead of the release of the eagerly awaited family drama ‘Family Star’, Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur sought divine blessings at the revered Sri Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam temple in Hyderabad. Clad in a striking maroon kurta, Mrunal was captured on viral videos as she reverently offered prayers, accompanied by her entourage.

The buzz around the film escalated further with the recent launch of its second track, ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’. This vibrant dance number showcases the sparkling chemistry between the lead stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal, as they portray the roles of a bride and groom.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, ‘Family Star’ marks the inaugural collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. Besides the stellar performances of the lead duo, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, with a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, the multilingual release of ‘Family Star’ in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 5, 2024. This venture marks another milestone in Mrunal Thakur’s illustrious career, as she continues to explore diverse roles after her notable performances alongside acclaimed actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani.

In her recent outing, the romantic film ‘Hi Nanna’, Mrunal shared the screen with the talented south actor Nani, captivating audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.

Adding to her impressive lineup, Mrunal Thakur is set to grace the screens in ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, a film helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind, alongside esteemed actors Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz.

As the anticipation builds for ‘Family Star’ and Mrunal Thakur’s forthcoming projects, fans eagerly await the cinematic magic that promises to unfold on the big screen, showcasing her versatility and talent in the world of Indian cinema.