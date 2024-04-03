Mrunal Thakur’s emotional countdown to ‘Family Star’ premiere

As the countdown to the release of ‘Family Star’ draws nearer, actress Mrunal Thakur finds herself swirling in a whirlwind of emotions. Taking to her Instagram, she recently shared snapshots from a promotional event held in Hyderabad, alongside her co-star Vijay Deverokonda.

In the photos, Mrunal radiated elegance in an ivory kurta set adorned with delicate gold accents. With her hair styled in loose curls framing her face, she exuded grace and charm. Adding the finishing touches with statement chandbalis, white juttis, and subtle makeup, Mrunal appeared every bit the star she is.

Expressing her gratitude towards the Telugu media and fans, Mrunal poured her heart out in a heartfelt note accompanying the pictures. “Had such a wonderful time at the pre-release event yesterday. As we get closer and closer to the release, my heart is pounding with bazillion emotions… but all in all, I’m so so so excited to finally share our lovely film with you all,” she shared.

The actress went on to dedicate the film to the unsung heroes in our lives, those who don an imaginary cape and stand by us through thick and thin. With a message of appreciation for the stars in our families and hearts, Mrunal’s words resonated with warmth and sincerity.

‘Family Star’, directed by Parasuram Petla, marks the much-anticipated collaboration between Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda. Alongside a talented ensemble cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, the film also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi is poised to hit theaters on April 5, 2024. With its star-studded cast, captivating storyline, and heartfelt message, ‘Family Star’ promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences across languages.